Debt buyer Encore to pay $6 mln in multistate settlement

Encore Capital Group, one of the country’ largest debt buyers, has agreed to pay $6 million to settle allegations by 42 states and Washington, D.C. that it sued consumers across the country to try to collect debt without proper documentation.

Announced on Tuesday, the settlement resolves claims that Encore employees signed and filed affidavits in court without verifying the information printed on them, including the amount of debt owed, a practice known as “robosigning.” Many consumers who were sued could not afford attorneys to defend themselves and had judgments entered ordering them to pay, attorneys general involved in the settlement said.

