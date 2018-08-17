FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

9th Circuit fillets agency for ignoring climate change in endangered-species decision

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to reconsider a petition to add the Arctic grayling to the Endangered Species List, in part because the government had rejected the listing without adequately addressing the effects of climate change on the trout-like fish.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals faulted the FWS for relying on the “uncertainty of climate change” as a reason not to list the cold-water fish as threatened or endangered in 2014, especially since the agency had concluded, in the same report, that climate change “will likely” cause water temperatures to rise and water levels to fall.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OIMbDO

