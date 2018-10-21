FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 21, 2018 / 11:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Eco groups say U.S. can’t ignore environment in building border wall

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Three environmental groups filed suit on Thursday over the Trump administration’s plans to construct a 25-mile segment of a border wall through state and federal land in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund challenged the Department of Homeland Security’s Oct. 10 decision to waive the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Protection Act and more than two dozen other “bedrock” laws that would otherwise affect the government’s construction plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AlOTuT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.