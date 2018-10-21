Eco groups say U.S. can’t ignore environment in building border wall

Three environmental groups filed suit on Thursday over the Trump administration’s plans to construct a 25-mile segment of a border wall through state and federal land in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund challenged the Department of Homeland Security’s Oct. 10 decision to waive the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Protection Act and more than two dozen other “bedrock” laws that would otherwise affect the government’s construction plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AlOTuT