February 25, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Enviro groups sue EPA over delay in protecting Gulf of Mexico whale

Jill Priluck

The Natural Resources Defense Council and New Orleans-based Healthy Gulf filed a complaint in federal court saying the National Marine Fisheries Service failed to make a final decision within the time required by the Endangered Species Act as to whether to list the mammal as endangered.

“Given the status of the species, it’s important for us to keep pressure on the agency to fulfill its statutory obligations,” Zak Smith, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Reuters. A spokesman for NOAA, a codefendant, declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

