UFC-owner Endeavor raises $511 million in IPO

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said on Wednesday they sold shares in an initial public offering (IPO) at the high end of the target range to raise $511.2 million.

Endeavor priced 21.3 million shares at $24 per share, the source said. The company had previously priced the share at $23 to $24 each.

The IPO values Endeavor at $10.31 billion. (Reporting by Echo Wang Editing by Chris Reese)