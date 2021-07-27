Endesa's net profit declines due to rise in wholesale power and gas prices

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s Endesa fell sharply on Tuesday after the power provider posted a 3% drop in first-half earnings, citing “an adverse market backdrop due to the sharp rise in commodity prices, particularly gas.”

Natural gas and power are becoming more expensive in Europe and beyond as economic recovery from the pandemic and warm weather drive up demand, coinciding with rising prices for carbon permits that cover emissions of planet-warming gases from power generation.

Endesa fixes its supply contracts in advance and buys some of what it sells on to customers on the open market, leaving its margins exposed.

The unit of Europe’s largest utility Enel, posted first-half net profit of 832 million euros ($980.4 million), compared with 1.13 billion euros in the year-earlier period. The result was 3% lower than the previous year on a comparable basis.

Its electricity unit margin fell by 25% in the period.

The shares were down 2.8% at 1309 GMT, at the bottom of the STOXX Europe 600 utilities index, which was 0.9% lower.

“The sharp rise in wholesale power prices is not benefiting electricity companies like Endesa because our energy has already been sold to clients at lower prices than what is being set in the pool,” said Chief Executive Jose Bogas.

Wholesale power prices in Spain and Portugal doubled on average in the first half of this year from 2020.

Spain has embarked on a wide-ranging shake-up of the power market, including suspending a levy on generation and cutting value-added tax on electricity bills in a bid to boost efficiency and reduce costs for consumers.

“Endesa remains open to dialogue with public administrations to find the most efficient solutions to the current context of wholesale market prices, which on average have doubled compared to the first half of 2020,” the company said. ($1 = 0.8486 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mike Harrison)