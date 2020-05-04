CORRECTED-Endesa profit more than doubles, sees no significant coronavirus impact

(Corrects to 16 million from 16 billion in paragraph 4)

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Endesa SA on Monday reported a more than doubling of first-quarter net profit to 844 million euros ($920.80 million) compared with 363 million in the same period last year.

The company said the rise in net income was due mainly to savings from a collective-bargaining agreement with staff.

“There was no evidence of significant impact arising from the health crisis (COVID-19),” the company said in a statement. Spain’s state of emergency lockdown was announced towards the end of the quarter on March 14.

Income in the first quarter totalled 5 billion euros, down by 16 million euros or 0.3% from the first quarter of 2019. ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Jessica Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)