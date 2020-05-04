Corrections News
May 4, 2020 / 4:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Endesa profit more than doubles, sees no significant coronavirus impact

1 Min Read

(Corrects to 16 million from 16 billion in paragraph 4)

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Endesa SA on Monday reported a more than doubling of first-quarter net profit to 844 million euros ($920.80 million) compared with 363 million in the same period last year.

The company said the rise in net income was due mainly to savings from a collective-bargaining agreement with staff.

“There was no evidence of significant impact arising from the health crisis (COVID-19),” the company said in a statement. Spain’s state of emergency lockdown was announced towards the end of the quarter on March 14.

Income in the first quarter totalled 5 billion euros, down by 16 million euros or 0.3% from the first quarter of 2019. ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Jessica Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below