UPDATE 1-U.S. FTC sues Endo, Impax for 2017 agreement regarding pain drug

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories that alleges a 2017 agreement eliminated competition between the companies for the pain medicine oxymorphone ER.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Endo International Plc, Impax Laboratories LLC, and Impax’s owner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, the agency said.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had asked Endo in June 2017 to voluntarily pull its extended-release oxymorphone product to treat pain off the market because of concerns it was vulnerable to intravenous abuse. The medicine had also been used to treat moderate to severe pain.

That left Impax’s generic extended-release version of the medicine alone on the market. Rather than reformulate its drug, Endo struck a deal with Impax in August 2017 to refrain from re-entering the market.

“The agreement eliminated potential competition from Endo by sharing Impax’s monopoly profits, with Endo in the role of a potential entrant paid to stay out of the market,” the FTC said in a statement.

The agency has previously filed a lawsuit against the two companies regarding the same drug, it said.

The five-member commission voted 3-2 to authorize the lawsuit. The “yes” votes were Acting Chair Rebecca Slaughter, Democrat Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and outgoing former chairman Joseph Simons. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)