Feb 26 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, due to a decrease in asset impairment charges.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $218.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $291.9 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 2.7% to $764.8 million.