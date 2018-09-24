Endo puts Vasostrict case against U.S. FDA on hold

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc on Monday said it would stay its lawsuit against the U.S. Food And Drug Administration until the end of the year after the FDA made new commitments on the regulation surrounding the active ingredient in its blood pressure medicine Vasostrict.

The case filed in a Columbia district court in October last year by Endo’s subsidiaries sought to challenge how the agency regulates drug compounding after a rival released a compounded product similar to Vasostrict.

“We believe that a brief additional stay of our litigation is appropriate to allow FDA to complete its rulemaking process,” Matthew Maletta, Endo’s chief legal officer, said in a statement.

If the court approves the proposed stay, the hearing scheduled for October 3, 2018 will be taken off calendar, the company said.

Endo previously agreed to stay requests from the FDA in January 2018 and April 2018. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Patrick Graham)