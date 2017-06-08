FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA asks Endo to withdraw Opana ER opioid, shares fall
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 2 months ago

FDA asks Endo to withdraw Opana ER opioid, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has asked Endo International to withdraw from the market its long-lasting opioid painkiller Opana ER, sending the company's shares down as much as 13 percent.

"After careful consideration, the agency is seeking removal based on its concern that the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks," the agency said in a statement.

It is the first time the agency has taken steps to remove an opioid pain medication due to the public health implications of abuse.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

