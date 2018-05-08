FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in 43 minutes

Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by an impairment charge and a fall in sales of its generic drugs.

The company recorded an asset impairment charge of $448.4 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $505.5 million, or $2.26 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $173.8 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $700.5 million from $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

