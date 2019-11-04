Endo posts smaller third-quarter loss, CEO to retire

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday and said its Chief Executive Officer Paul Campanelli plans to retire.

Campanelli has been named as the company’s chairman effective immediately, and will also continue to serve as president and CEO until his successor is appointed, the company said.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $41.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $146.1 million, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)