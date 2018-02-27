FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Generic drugmaker Endo's loss narrows as impairment charges drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Endo International Plc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, due to lower asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $368.4 million, or $1.65 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.34 billion, or $14.98 per share, a year earlier.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company recorded asset impairment charges of $130.45 million in the latest quarter, much less than the $3.52 billion charges it took a year ago.

Total revenue fell to $768.6 million from $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

