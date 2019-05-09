UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Endo quarterly results beat on robust sales of Xiaflex

(Adds details on the quarter, compares with estimates)

May 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc reported a first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by growing sales of its drug Xiaflex and higher revenue at its sterile injectables business.

Revenue from the unit, which houses blood pressure shot Vasostrict, rose about 25 percent to $270.0 million.

Sales of Xiaflex, approved to treat a condition that causes painful erections as well as a disease that hinders finger movements, jumped 20 percent to $68.51 million.

Endo’s net loss narrowed to $18.6 million, or 8 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $505.5 million, or $2.26 a share, a year earlier.

The company recorded asset impairment charges of $165.4 million in the reported quarter, compared with $448.4 million a year-ago.

Excluding one-time items, Endo earned 53 cents per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 43 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Quarterly revenue rose 2.8 percent to $720.4 million. Analysts were expecting $691.82 million. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)