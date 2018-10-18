FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis to buy Endocyte for $2.1 billion in cash

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Endocyte Inc said on Thursday that Novartis AG will acquire Endocyte in an all-cash deal for $24 per share, or a total equity value of about $2.1 billion.

The offer represents a premium of 54 percent to Endocyte’s closing price of $15.56 on Oct. 17, Endocyte said.

The cancer drug maker expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2019, until which time Endocyte will continue to operate as a separate and independent company. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

