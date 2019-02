AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eneco, the Dutch energy company preparing itself for privatisation, on Friday reported a 2018 operating profit of 162 million euros ($184 million), up from 158 million.

In December, Eneco announced it would be sold by auction, capping a months-long dispute between its municipal shareholders, managers, and the company’s works council. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)