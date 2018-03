AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Eneco Groep NV, the Dutch energy company preparing for privatisation, on Thursday reported a rise in underlying 2017 sales and profit, and rising debt, due to acquisitions.

In the first real look at its performance after it was forced to split its grid operations in January 2016, Eneco reported net profit from continuing operations of 127 million euros, up from 103 million euros in 2016.