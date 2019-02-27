Conservation groups plan to sue U.S. government over Utah shale project

Several conservation groups have said they plan to sue the U.S. government over its approval of pipelines and power lines for a shale mining project in Eastern Utah.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Grand Canyon Trust and five other groups on Tuesday notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that they intend to sue over approval of the utility lines, which would serve a shale mining project of Enefit American Oil, a unit of Estonia’s Enefit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ICO073