Italy's top administrative court refers Enel competition fine to EU

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court on Monday referred a case over a fine on utility Enel for alleged abuse of dominant market position to the Court of Justice of the European Union, a court document showed.

Italy’s competition watchdog last year ordered Enel and two subsidiaries to pay a 93 million euro ($106 million) fine, levied on its operations in a part of Italy’s power market.

The fine was later reduced to 27.5 million euros after an appeal by the energy group, though Enel denies any wrongdoing and appealed to overturn the reduced penalty.

The EU Court of Justice must clarify some aspects of European legislation regarding market abuse, which are important for assessing Enel’s appeals, the administrative State Council court said in a ruling seen by Reuters.

Enel was not immediately available for comment.