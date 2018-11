MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel raised core earnings expectations in its new business plan on Tuesday as it pledged to invest more to boost its green energy and network businesses.

Europe’s biggest utility confirmed it would be paying 70 percent of its ordinary net profit as dividends in the three years to 2021 but introduced a minimum dividend per share target for the first time. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)