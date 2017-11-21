Enel shifts focus to mature markets in new plan

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 6:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said in its new plan it was shifting its focus to more mature markets like Italy, Spain and the U.S., stepping up a pledge to make its networks more digital.

In its 2018-2020 business plan, announced on Tuesday, Enel confirmed most of the financial targets from its previous plan but raised its minimum dividend per share next year by 33 percent to 0.28 euros.

It said it would be selling a further 3.2 billion euros of assets in the three years to 2020 and would earmark 2.3 billion euros to buy back minorities and 2 billion euros to buy grids and e-solution businesses. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

