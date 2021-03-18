Italy's Enel posts 9% rise in net profit to beat expectations

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel said net profit rose 9% last year, beating expectations as it presses ahead with plans to expand its green energy and networks businesses and cut carbon emissions.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Europe’s biggest utility said on Monday its ordinary net profit last year was 5.197 billion euros ($6.2 billion), above an analyst consensus of 5.113 billion euros.

It will pay a dividend on last year’s results of 0.358 euros per share, 9.1% higher than the previous year.

Enel reported preliminary results in February.

The group, which added a record 3.1 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity last year, expects to add more than 5 GW this year.

“In 2021... we expect to accelerate investments in renewables, in better quality and stronger networks and electrification of consumption,” said Enel CEO Francesco Starace.

In November Enel said it would spend 160 billion euros of its own money over the next 10 years to become a green “super major”, becoming carbon-free by 2050.

The group said 65% of its power production last year was emission-free compared to 57% the previous year thanks to a marked reduction in coal power generation.

Enel shut down 2.8 GW of coal capacity last year and has brought forward the phase out of its coal production from 2030 to 2027.

Europe’s big utilities are investing heavily in the clean parts of their businesses as technological progress and more stringent rules to tackle climate change force energy companies, including big oil players, to rethink strategies.

($1 = 0.8387 euros)