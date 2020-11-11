Eneos sees COVID-19 cutting its key fuel sales by 3% in second half, vs 8% first-half drop

FILE PHOTO: JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings 5020.T expects the COVID-19 pandemic to cut its key fuel sales by 3% in October-March of the current financial year, less than the 8% reduction on year in the first half, an executive said on Wednesday.

The recent decision to buy stakes in its Caserones copper mine in Chile from its partners does not mean any changes in its metal strategy to reinforce mid- and down-stream operations, Soichiro Tanaka, Eneos’ senior vice president, told a news conference.

“In general, it is possible to seek a new partner for the project, but there is no immediate plan like that,” he said.