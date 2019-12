WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner, the state-run PKN Orlen will continue to pay out dividends despite its most recent plan to take over utility Energa , PKN Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Thursday.

“As long as I am the chief executive I will recommend dividend payout,” Obajtek told reporters. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Chris Reese)