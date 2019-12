WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen, said on Thursday it plans to take over state utility Energa.

PKN said it will offer 7 zlotys per each share in Energa, which would value the deal at 2.9 billion zlotys ($744 million). Shares in Energa, also state-run, closed down 1.8% at 6.8 zlotys on Thursday. ($1 = 3.8990 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)