GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - A consortium of GE Power and Alstom Power was selected to build a 1,000 megawatt coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka for Polish state-run utilities Energa and Enea, Energa said on Wednesday.

GE and Alstom offered to build the plant for 6 billion zlotys ($1.76 billion). In December Energa said three offers had been submitted to build the Ostroleka plant, all of which overshot the original budget of 4.8 billion zlotys.

Polish energy minister had said Ostroleka will be the last coal-fuelled power plant built in Poland. ($1 = 3.4181 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Marcin Goettig)