WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive body has agreed to Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen’s plans to take over utility Energa, Orlen said on Tuesday.

Orlen said in December it planned to take over Energa, offering 7 zlotys a share for the utility.

The company also extended the share subscription deadline by almost two weeks to April 22 last week due to the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Joanna Plucinska and Alexandra Hudson)