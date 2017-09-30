FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Energa gets $45 mln from state to develop smart grid
Sections
Featured
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
Business
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 30, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 20 days ago

Poland's Energa gets $45 mln from state to develop smart grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Polish utility Energa said on Friday it had signed a deal with the energy ministry to receive more than 166 million zlotys ($45 million) for the development of a smart grid.

* The full cost of the project is estimated at 240.6 million zlotys, Energa said in a statement.

* “This is a tremendous support when the construction of modern power grids becomes a requirement of the time,” Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said in statement.

* The smart grid includes installing energy measures that include smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources. ($1 = 3.6502 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Lidia Kelly; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.