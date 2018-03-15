UPDATE 1-Polish utility Energa's 2017 profit rises to 2.16 bln zlotys

(Adds details)

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run utility Energa said on Thursday that its 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.16 billion zlotys ($636.17 million) from 2.03 billion a year ago.

Energa also said net profit rose to 773 million zlotys in 2017 from 151 million a year ago mostly due to an impairment reversal.

In January, Energa estimated its 2017 and fourth-quarter EBITDA at 2.17 billion zlotys and 525 million zlotys respectively. EBITDA for the last three months of 2017 came in at 517 million zlotys.

The group’s long term target is to arrive at EBITDA of 2.4 billion zlotys in 2020 and 3 billion zlotys in 2025 in stable market conditions.

Energa also said that total power generation from its assets, which include coal-fuelled power stations, wind farms and hydro power plants, rose to 4.28 TWh from 3.95 TWh a year earlier.

Energa said that its investment last year fell to 1.4 billion zlotys from 1.6 billion a year earlier.