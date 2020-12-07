Energean in exclusive talks to buy PE Kerogen's stake in Israeli gas fields

(Reuters) - Gas exploration and production company Energean said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy Kerogen Capital’s 30% stake in Energean Israel in order to take full control of the Karish and Tanin gas field leases, offshore Israel.
The company, which currently holds a 70% interest in Energean Israel, said the flagship Karish gas development project is expected onstream in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.