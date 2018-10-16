FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greece's Energean expects to complete Tel Aviv listing on Oct 29

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Greek energy firm Energean said on Tuesday it plans to complete the process of a secondary listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Oct. 29.

Energean, already listed in London, said its shares will be fully transferable and fungible between the two markets and that it will not be issuing any new shares in the secondary listing.

Energean is developing the natural gas fields Karish and Tanin offshore Israel. It also has operations in Greece and the Adriatic.

The company said it is listing in Tel Aviv to access new investors and improve liquidity of its shares. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

