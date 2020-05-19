CORRECTED-Energean Oil renegotiates deal for Edison's upstream portfolio

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Energean is renegotiating the deal for Edison’s upstream assets, not scrapping the deal. Corrects paragraph 2 to say Energean is in talks with Edison, not Neptune.)

May 19 (Reuters) - Energean Oil & Gas said on Tuesday it would seek to renegotiate its acquisition of Edison’s upstream portfolio including the UK and Norwegian assets.

Mediterranean-focussed Energean said it was in talks with Edison to amend an earlier agreement to exclude the Norwegian unit from the transaction. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)