FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corvex firm on investor vote after Energen seeks court ruling
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2017 / 9:45 PM / a month ago

Corvex firm on investor vote after Energen seeks court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management LP said it would go ahead with its plan to get Energen Corp’s investors to vote on its proposals and called the company’s decision to seek court’s guidance on Alabama’s shareholder rights law a “distraction”.

Corvex, in a letter on Thursday, said the U.S. oil and gas producer's management was "attempting to hide behind the Court", instead of welcoming shareholder talks and that it would "not rest until shareholders' voices are heard." (bit.ly/2xB5A53)

Energen had said on Tuesday it sought the Circuit Court of Jefferson County to adjudicate on whether Corvex’s 10.1 percent stake allowed it to call a special shareholder meeting under Alabama laws.

Corvex, which has emerged as Energen’s biggest shareholder, has since May waged a public campaign urging the company to sell itself or make changes to its board.

Energen was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.