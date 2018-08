Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Diamondback Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Energen Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $9.2 billion, including debt.

Diamondback’s offer of $84.95 per Energen share represents a premium of about 16 percent to Energen’s Tuesday close. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)