Company News
November 6, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Energen quarterly net loss widens

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp reported a wider net loss on Tuesday, hurt by rising operating costs and expenses.

The Alabama-based company’s net loss widened to $26.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from a loss of $18.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average production rose to 103,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 81,300 boe/d.

Total revenue rose to $226.3 million from $191.5 million.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.