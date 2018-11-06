Energen quarterly net loss widens

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp reported a wider net loss on Tuesday, hurt by rising operating costs and expenses.

The Alabama-based company’s net loss widened to $26.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from a loss of $18.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average production rose to 103,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 81,300 boe/d.

Total revenue rose to $226.3 million from $191.5 million.