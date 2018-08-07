FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 10:13 AM / in 7 minutes

Energen's quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, as it capitalized on higher oil prices and a surge in production.

The company’s net income jumped to $68.3 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $29.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average production increased to 97,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 72,500 boed a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $339.6 million from $256.8 million. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

