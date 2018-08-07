UPDATE 1-Energen tops profit estimates, raises production forecast

(Adds forecast, second-quarter details and estimates)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp on Tuesday beat quarterly profit estimates, helped by new well designs and higher oil prices, prompting it to forecast a rise in production for the rest of the year.

The company, which is a potential takeover target for activist investor Carl Icahn and hedge fund Corvex Management, sold oil at a higher average realised price of $61.21 per barrel in the second quarter, compared with $44.54 per barrel a year earlier.

Energen said it now expects production for 2018 to be between 97,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)and 104,000 boe/d, up from its previous forecast of 92,000 and 99,000 boe/d.

The company’s net income jumped to $68.3 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $29.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total average production increased to 97,400 boe/d from 72,500 boe/d.

Total revenue rose to $339.6 million from $256.8 million. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)