Industry, Materials and Utilities

Energiekontor says founders to sell about 400,000 shares

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - German wind and solar park developer Energiekontor on Tuesday said its founders were seeking to sell about 400,000 shares, or roughly 3% of their combined 53.19% stake.

The placement, run by First Berlin, is aimed at increasing the company’s free-float and keep trading liquid, a spokesman for the company said, adding the founders would keep a stake of more than 50%.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

