JERUSALEM, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Energix Renewable Energies said it will purchase $120 million of solar panels from U.S.-based First Solar.

* The deal will help advance Energix’s plans to build photovoltaic (PV) projects in Israel and the United States, the company said.

* Energix said it will pay a $5 million downpayment followed by a further $60 million in the second half of 2019. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)