Kirkland and V&E advise $1.62 bln Jagged Peak Energy sale to Parsley

Lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins counseled energy companies Parsley Energy, Inc and Jagged Peak Energy Inc in a Monday-announced all-stock deal valued at $1.62 billion that adds acreage for buyer Parsley in an oil-rich part of the top U.S. shale basin.

Kirkland advised U.S. shale producer Parsley Energy with a transactional team led by partners Sean Wheeler, Doug Bacon and Kim Hicks, the law firm said.

