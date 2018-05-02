Alberta to hold talks with rail operators, oil producers

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Alberta will hold talks with rail operators and oil producers aimed at smoothing the path to get more crude moving by rail to market amid a transportation bottleneck in the Western Canadian province, Alberta’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

The first session, which will include a number of proponents for both the rail and oil companies, will be Friday, Margaret McCuaig-Boyd told reporters at a Calgary conference. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Calgary Editing by Phil Berlowitz)