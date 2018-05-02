FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 9:33 PM / in 2 hours

Alberta to hold talks with rail operators, oil producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Alberta will hold talks with rail operators and oil producers aimed at smoothing the path to get more crude moving by rail to market amid a transportation bottleneck in the Western Canadian province, Alberta’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

The first session, which will include a number of proponents for both the rail and oil companies, will be Friday, Margaret McCuaig-Boyd told reporters at a Calgary conference. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Calgary Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

