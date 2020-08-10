Bitco left holding bag for black-lung benefits to leased employee

A workers’ compensation insurer cannot avoid paying black-lung benefits to a Kentucky coal miner by rescinding the policy it issued to his former employer in the 1980s, even though the coal company allegedly lied about how many workers it had, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Labor Department’s Benefits Review Board, ordering Bituminous Casualty Corp (Bitco) to pay benefits that Marlin Rice began seeking in 1983.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iunoCC