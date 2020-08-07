Double-barreled bad news for Bundy Ranch Standoff prosecutors at 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed the mid-trial dismissal of charges against Cliven Bundy and other leaders of the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff in Nevada, and overturned the conviction of standoff participant Todd Engel on obstruction of justice charges.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the prosecution made “deliberate choices” to withhold evidence that undercut its case against Bundy, his sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne. The four men were facing up to life in prison before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial in December 2017 and forbade a retrial.

