Colorado Supreme Court backs oil regulator in rulemaking fight

Health and environmental concerns are not the foremost priority for Colorado regulators who oversee oil and gas drilling, the state’s Supreme Court said in a decision on Monday reversing a lower court order requiring the state to consider a rule limiting drilling permits.

Rather, the Colorado Supreme Court said the legislative intent of state law on drilling promotes “multiple policy objectives,” including fostering oil and gas development as well as mitigating any significant environmental and public health effects, without conditioning one on satisfying the other.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ROYvHZ