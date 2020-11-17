Energy companies ask SCOTUS to keep climate lawsuit in fed court

A group of Oil and gas companies including BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corporation urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow a lawsuit in which the city of Baltimore accuses them of contributing to climate change-related harm to proceed in federal court.

The companies, which persuaded the court to hear the case in October, are asking the justices to resolve a split among circuit courts in recent years over whether the U.S. Code authorizes them to review an entire order once it has been bumped to federal court, or only portions of it.

