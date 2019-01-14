Abu Dhabi's National Energy Company investments at $30 bln in 2018

CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s National Energy Company (TAQA) said its total investments had reached $30 billion held across 11 countries by the end of 2018, Emirates state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The company said it had coped with declining oil prices by reducing expenditures in 2018 by $750 million, WAM reported. It said it was currently considering development of a wind farm project in Morocco with a capacity of 100-200 megawatts. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Eric Knecht, editing by David Evans)