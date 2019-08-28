Westlaw News
August 28, 2019 / 11:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

5th Circuit upholds delay of Obama-era power plant runoff standards

Brendan Pierson

The Trump administration can delay the implementation of new rules restricting runoff from power plants that were set to take effect last year until 2020, a federal appeals court has ruled, rejecting a challenge from environmental groups.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had “explained its decision adequately,” meaning there was no grounds to strike it down as “arbitrary and capricious” under the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

