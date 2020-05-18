Healthcare
Japan April ethylene output falls 9.8 pct yr/yr

    TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production
in April fell 9.8 percent from the same month a year earlier
to 465,400 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry showed on Monday.
    Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
    Following is a table of ethylene output volume in
thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage
changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the
month, according to the data.
                Month     Apr 2020     Mar 2020     Apr 2019
      Ethylene output        465.4        453.4        515.7
                M/M %         +2.6        -13.2         -8.4
              Yr/Yr %         -9.8        -19.4         +6.6
      Plant shutdowns            2            2            1
 

 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
