Japan April ethylene output falls 9.8 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production in April fell 9.8 percent from the same month a year earlier to 465,400 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday. Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics. Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data. Month Apr 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2019 Ethylene output 465.4 453.4 515.7 M/M % +2.6 -13.2 -8.4 Yr/Yr % -9.8 -19.4 +6.6 Plant shutdowns 2 2 1 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)