European Energy Exchange trading volumes up in January-March

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Trading on the European Energy Exchange (EEX) in the first quarter of 2020 showed volume increases in electricity and natural gas, as well as environmental products and freight, the bourse said on Wednesday. EEX, a Deutsche Boerse subsidiary, is continental Europe's biggest power futures market and has expanded into North America and Asia. The EEX platforms serve more than 650 participants trading in energy, freight, metals and agricultural products. Sales revenue in 2019 rose by 14% to an all-time high of 304.2 million euros ($330.76 million), while earnings before tax grew by 6% to a new record of 98 million euros, it reported. The next step this year is the start of a clearing service for Japanese power futures from May 18, shortly after the bourse acquired British-based software company KB Tech last month, to boost its technical infrastructure. "I am convinced that such measures will contribute to the continuation of our growth path, aimed at establishing the EEX Group as the global commodity exchange of choice," Chief Executive Peter Reitz said in a statement. He added more developments were expected later this year, but did not give details. In slides accompanying the release of the financial results, EEX showed the following volumes for the first quarter, in terawatt hours (TWh): Trading volumes 2019 2020 Pct change Jan-March Jan-March Spot power 153 TWh 161 TWh + 5% Europe European Power 1,031 TWh 1,297 TWh + 26% Futures U.S. Power 405 TWh 505 TWh + 25% Futures (Nodal) European gas 584 TWh 760 TWh + 30% EU environmental 285 mln T 296 mln T + 31% products Europe* Nr of dry bulk 20,320 187,836 + 824% freight transactions (ECC cleared) * million tonnes of carbon emissions allowances and renewable energy certificates ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)