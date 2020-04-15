Financials
European Energy Exchange trading volumes up in January-March

    FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Trading on the European
Energy Exchange (EEX) in the first quarter of 2020 showed volume
increases in electricity and natural gas, as well as
environmental products and freight, the bourse said on
Wednesday.
    EEX, a Deutsche Boerse subsidiary, is continental
Europe's biggest power futures market and has expanded into
North America and Asia.
    The EEX platforms serve more than 650 participants trading
in energy, freight, metals and agricultural products.
    Sales revenue in 2019 rose by 14% to an all-time high of
304.2 million euros ($330.76 million), while earnings before tax
grew by 6% to a new record of 98 million euros, it reported.
    The next step this year is the start of a clearing service
for Japanese power futures from May 18, shortly after the bourse
acquired British-based software company KB Tech last month, to
boost its technical infrastructure.
    "I am convinced that such measures will contribute to the
continuation of our growth path, aimed at establishing the EEX
Group as the global commodity exchange of choice," Chief
Executive Peter Reitz said in a statement. He added more
developments were expected later this year, but did not give
details.    
    In slides accompanying the release of the financial results,
EEX showed the following volumes for the first quarter, in
terawatt hours (TWh):
 Trading volumes   2019          2020           Pct change
                   Jan-March     Jan-March      
 Spot power             153 TWh        161 TWh  +  5%
 Europe                                         
 European Power       1,031 TWh      1,297 TWh  + 26%
 Futures                                        
 U.S. Power             405 TWh        505 TWh  + 25%
 Futures (Nodal)                                
 European gas           584 TWh        760 TWh  + 30%
 EU environmental     285 mln T      296 mln T  + 31%
 products Europe*                               
 Nr of dry bulk          20,320        187,836  + 824%
 freight                                        
 transactions                                   
 (ECC cleared)                                  
 * million tonnes of carbon emissions allowances and renewable
energy certificates
    
($1 = 0.9197 euros)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)
